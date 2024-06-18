Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies stock opened at $142.01 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,821,383 shares of company stock worth $1,104,849,112 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

