Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

