Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at GSK

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,613 ($20.50) on Tuesday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,690.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,623.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.12) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,165.29). 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

