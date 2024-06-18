Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

