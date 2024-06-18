Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Up 16.9% in May

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $35,512,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

DLTR stock opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

