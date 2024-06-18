Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intapp Trading Down 3.4 %
INTA stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
