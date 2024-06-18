Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.87

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as low as $15.29. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.