Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as low as C$6.05. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.16.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.