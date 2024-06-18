Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as low as C$12.42. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.51, with a volume of 366,056 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

