Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as low as C$12.42. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.51, with a volume of 366,056 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIR.UN
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.2 %
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.