Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 12,500 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.
- On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.7 %
D.UN stock opened at C$18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$305.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.39. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.