Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 12,500 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.7 %

D.UN stock opened at C$18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$305.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.39. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on D.UN. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.