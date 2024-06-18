Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $283.44

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.44 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.53). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.56), with a volume of 261,178 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.72. The company has a market cap of £404.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.