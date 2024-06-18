DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 727,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

