Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,320,500.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

