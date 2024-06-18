Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.46.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
