Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

