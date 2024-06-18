Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Tara Lynn Kieffer Sells 7,266 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $398,764.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $255.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

