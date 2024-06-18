EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,016 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

