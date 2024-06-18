EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

