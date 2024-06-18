EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

