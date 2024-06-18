EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

