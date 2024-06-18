EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYF opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

