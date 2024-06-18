EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $217,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

