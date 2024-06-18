EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

