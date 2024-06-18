EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $922,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after acquiring an additional 295,954 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

