EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $30.71.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.