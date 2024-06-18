EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $112,547,513. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

