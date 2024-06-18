EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

