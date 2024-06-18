EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,046,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 230,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 196,967 shares during the period.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $90.84.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
