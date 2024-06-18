EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 392,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.66.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

