EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 34,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in EQT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

EQT stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

