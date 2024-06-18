Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 583,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

