Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,288 shares of company stock worth $918,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

