Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 112.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

