Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE EIF opened at C$43.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$54.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

EIF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

