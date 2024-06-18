Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 26,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 133,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

