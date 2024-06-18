FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $406.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.36. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

