FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Yuval Wasserman Sells 10,149 Shares of Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $167,648.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FARO Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.