First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Acquires 2,000 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 294,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,357.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. First National Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First National comprises approximately 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

