First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 2.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the period.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
FDNI opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.
About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
