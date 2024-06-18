First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 145,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.