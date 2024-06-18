Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in May

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

FULC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

