Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Erin Brown Sells 5,000 Shares

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00.
Erin Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,500.00.
Galaxy Digital Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of GLXY opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.25. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$17.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.21.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
