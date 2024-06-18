Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.23

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.23 and traded as high as C$10.44. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 11,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.74.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of C$20.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.009901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Gamehost’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

