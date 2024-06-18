Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

