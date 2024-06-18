General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,497 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.