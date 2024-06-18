Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.95

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $14.13. Genie Energy shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 103,362 shares changing hands.

Genie Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $387.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genie Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

