Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 620,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GENI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.