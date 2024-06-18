Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Gitennes Exploration Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market cap of C$342,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
