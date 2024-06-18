Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

