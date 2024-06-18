Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

